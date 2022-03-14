Filson pieces from the 1900's are for sale at Seattle pop-up

The "Filson Trading Post" was created in celebration of the company's 125th anniversary. #k5evening

SEATTLE — 125 years after it was founded, Filson is welcoming back prospectors.

But this time around, they’re in search of wearable treasure.

The company is celebrating its big milestone birthday by introducing the Filson Trading Post, a pop-up inside the flagship store in SODO featuring vintage clothing and gear.

Some of the items date back to the 1930’s. Other pieces are rare, special edition offerings.

Josh Dand, a Filson collector and owner of Barn Owl Vintage, curated the pop-up.



“I track down the pieces of history that deserve to live another life and bring them back home,” he said. "Finding out a piece that no one has seen in 60, 70, 80 years, and unearthing that — I feel like Simba from 'The Lion King,' being put out in front of the world with this rare wool piece. That’s what it’s like for me.”

Originally founded on Seattle's First Avenue to help outfit Americans heading north to the Klondike Gold Rush, the Filson brand became synonymous with outdoor adventure.

More than a century later, fans are eager to buy historic and limited-run items.

A mid-century sleeping bag is priced at $150. A well-loved double logger coat is $245. Other rare items are practically priceless, like a Ballard Filson Shop blanket from 2016.



"This is one of 10 that were made,” Dand said. “This is one that I'm still on the fence about selling."



The collection also includes pieces from contemporary brands of Filson that make quality workwear built to stand the test of time, like vintage Patagonia sweaters and Levi Strauss jackets.



Whether customers stop by to explore the past or peruse the present, Dand believes every Filson item shares one thing in common.



"The quality is still there from 1897 to 2022,” he said.