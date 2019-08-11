SEATTLE — Last Christmas is a new holiday rom com starring a cast of recognizable faces.

Henry Golding plays an earnest bike courier, Emilia Clarke plays a Christmas store clerk spiraling out of control, and Michelle Yeoh plays her boss.

Written by Emma Thompson and directed by Paul Feig, the film is heavy on sentiment and message.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to the cast about shooting on location in London, the sparkly sets, and the memorable soundtrack.

HOLCOMB: "How many takes did you do for the bird poop scene?”

CLARKE: “So many takes!”

GOLDING: “Too many!”

CLARKE: “Literally too many, it genuinely got to the point where I was like, ‘You guys hate me!’ It went everywhere. I'm like, ‘Oh that tastes good, thanks for missing my face completely.’"

The story follows their relationship through some of London's most iconic spots like Regent Street and St. Mary's Church - locations that are so crowded during the day, the cast and crew had to shoot overnight.

CLARKE: "So we started at midnight and we finished at midday, so you're perpetually watching the sun come up. Our first five weeks of filming was like that, so day one - which is already scary enough - and you're there in freezing cold Covent Garden at one in the morning being like, ‘What are we doing?’”

A pivotal indoor setting is Yuletide Wonderful - a year-round Christmas shop run by Yeoh’s character.

YEOH: "It was beautiful! I mean, it was a little over-the-top but it was really beautiful and as you go around, there were so many things I really wanted to take home.”

HOLCOMB: “Did you take anything?”

YEOH: “No... because I think they were glued on, in case."

HOLCOMB: "Of all of your film credits over all of these years, did you ever imagine that on that IMDb list, you would be playing ‘Santa?’”

YEOH: “No, no. When Paul Feig said I want you to play Santa I was like, ‘Ho ho ho Santa?’"

The movie is a broad comedy, but the music may draw a specific audience: George Michael fans.

FEIG: "There are 15 songs, George Michael songs, including a song that's never been heard before. It's in the last couple scenes in our movie and it goes through the end credits, so stay through the end credits. They're fun to watch and the song is amazing."

Last Christmas is rated PG-13 and opens on November 8.

Travel and accommodations by Universal Pictures.

