SEATTLE — Pyramid Brewing Co. has officially made drinking beer a charitable act. So yes, you can now feel good about enjoying a cold one.

They just launched their Brews That Do program, a program that helps fight hunger in Washington- while encouraging people to enjoy tasty beer.

Pyramid and Columbia Distributing have teamed up for this program. For every case or keg of Pyramid sold, they'll donate fifty cents to Food Lifeline of Western Washington.

Choose Pyramid. Drink Beer. Fight Hunger. It's as simple as that!

To help, all you have to do is buy a case or keg of Pyramid. The program continues through the summer, so you can plenty of time to participate in the Brews That Do program.

Pyramid celebrated the start of their new program at the Pyramid Alehouse in Sodo. It's also a great place to grab some food and drinks before a game- it's in walking distance of T-Mobile Park and Centurylink Field.

Pyramid Alehouse | 1201 1st Ave S | 206-682-3377

