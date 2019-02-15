SEATTLE — It may have peaked in popularity in the 70's, but there's still plenty of great places to roller skate around Seattle. Team Evening jumped into a BMW X1 from the Seattle based rideshare service, ReachNow and headed over to White Center and Southgate Roller Rink.

Southgate owner Josh Rhoads competed in 13 World Championships. He said he sees his sport making a comeback.

"Yeah, it's getting quite popular in the last 10 years," Rhoads says.

And fans are flocking to Rhoads' rink for the skating and more. There's a "skate-in" bar in back. They have roller derby events. Bands often play in the middle of the rink while skaters circle around. There's even karaoke on wheels they call "skate-a-roake."

