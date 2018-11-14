SEATTLE — Making the Turducken is a 15-hour labor of love for Feed Co. Burgers Central. Roasted, sliced like bread and topped with sweet potato fries and cranberry ... it's over the top, $15, and definitely feeds two. Made seasonally only, you might want to plan a Saturday around the sandwich.

Feed Co. Burgers Central, 1190 24th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Behold! The Turduken sliced in half.

