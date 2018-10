One of our favorite seasonal activities is visiting pumpkin patches (and maybe taking a good Instagram or two while we're there). Here are some favorite spots in Washington for pumpkin picking, maze wandering, and all-out fall fun!

1. Carpinito Brothers U-Pick Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, Kent

A child shops for the perfect pumpkin at Carpinito Brothers.

First on the list is Carpinito Brothers U-Pick Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, a fun and festive spot for the fall. There, you'll find a range of members from the squash family, from teeny-tiny gourds to massive, jumbo pumpkins. Over the 20 acres of property, there is sure to be a perfect pumpkin for all your seasonal needs. Additionally, you can get lost in a giant Sasquatch corn maze, play games in the family fun yard, buy fresh local produce, and take a tractor-driven hayride!

The festivities are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., from Sept. 29 to Oct. 31.

Carpinito Brothers U-Pick Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

1148 Central Ave N

Kent, WA 98032

(253) 854-5692

2. Fairbank Farm, Edmonds

Trying to help aunt Julie pick a pumpkin!

Submit ApostsharedbyAndreaSherroddVanni(@andreasherrodd)on Oct15,2017at8:44amPDT