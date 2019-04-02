SEATTLE — Taylor Hoang is a busy working mother to two young children, in addition to running her restaurants District 1 Saigon in Redmond and the Pho Cyclo Cafés. “Going out to eat is not always easy,” she says, “The kids don't always want what you want, and so we look for places that allow the whole family to enjoy a great meal, to be together."

Naan -N- Curry

Baalti Gosht at Renton's Naan-N-Curry

One of those get together places is Naan -N- Curry. A Renton favorite since 2005, they have a loyal following thanks to their family recipes and commitment to making almost everything from scratch. It’s one of Hoang’s family’s favorite places, "We come here probably at least twice a month. Both my kids love the food here."

Hoang recommended the “super fresh” Garlic Naan, the Alu Gobi, a stewed lamb Pakistani Dish called Baalti Gosht, and the Chicken Biryani, "Even if you order everything from the menu you won't get tired of it."

Naan -N- Curry, 709 S. 3rd. St. Renton WA 98057





Mike’s Noodle House

Congee at Mike's Noodle House

With warming bowls of noodles and other favorites, Mike’s Noodle House is a popular neighborhood hangout for both meeting and eating, "If you come here in the morning you'll probably see all the folks who work and live around the neighborhood here."

Hoang ordered some of her favorites, including the Chinese Noodles with Won Ton Soup, and the Fish Congee, “Congee is a staple in a lot of Asian families,”

she says, “Here at Mike's you can get the plain congee and you add in everything else.” You might add ingredients like Fish Balls, Beef, or a Thousand-Year Egg.

"I love Mike's I think they have the best in town."

Mike’s Noodle House, 418 Maynard Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104





Huong Binh

The Combination Vermicelli Platter at Huong Binh

Huong Binh is in Little Saigon in Seattle's International District, focuses on food from the Central Region of Vietnam, and highlights the country’s spicier side. Hoang has been going there since the day they opened, "I am super excited about this because it belongs to my mother. It has been here since 1993."

Hoang recommended the Spicy Lemon Grass Beef Noodle Soup, served with a side of lettuce and cabbage and vegetables that you add into the soup, and the Combination Vermicelli Platter. The platter is piled high with Vermicelli, a very thin, steamed rice noodle, Lemongrass Grilled Pork, Pineapple Shrimp, and Shrimp Cake wrapped around a sugar kane. You roll them up altogether in rice paper wrappers, or eat them as a lettuce wrap, "I get cravings for this and I can eat this any time of the day."

Huong Binh, 1207 S Jackson St #104, Seattle, WA 98144



