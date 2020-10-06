Six ideas for Father's Day from Northwest makers

Give dad something he'll love while supporting a local business!

SEATTLE — Father’s Day is right around the corner, and nothing says “Thanks Dad!” like a gift made in the PNW.

Here are six ideas for the father in your life:

Superhero Art by Nolan Harris

The nationally-known caricature artist from Shoreline has shifted his work to digital platforms during the pandemic, but can use a photo of your dad to turn him into a superhero.

"Super heroes have been my jam since I started doing art, that's what got me into art was comic books,” he said. "It's a really fun an rewarding thing for me, as a dad myself."



Standard images are $45-dollars, or Harris can create a custom one for $140.

Music from local shops in Tacoma and West Seattle

For dads who likes to jam, buy the gift of music. Hi-Voltage Records in Tacoma has hard-to-find recordings, a big selection of used vinyl, and gift certificates. Order online or over the phone, and curbside pickup or free shipping are available.



Legendary West Seattle store Easy Street Records also sells just about anything a dad might want to hear, and carries a wide range of merch. In addition to shipping, they're also offering delivery service throughout King County.

Award-winning beer from Metier Brewing

Even though their taproom is closed, you can grab Metier beers to-go in growlers, crowlers and bottles. One of only a few black-owned breweries in the country, Metier is committed to great beer, connection, action and representation.

Pick-up in Woodinville, or sign up for Wednesday delivery. You can also donate to Metier's kickstarter campaign to support the future of the brewery.

Customized bottles from Woodinville Whiskey

Just down the road, Woodinville Whiskey has a memorable way to say you care: their award-winning bottles can be customized with the laser-etched text of your choice.

Choose from whiskey, rye or bourbon. Shipping is free and orders come with a complimentary bottle of hand sanitizer while supplies last.

Baseball Mitt Wallets from Mack Provisions

If you want a unique artisan gift, how about a wallet made out of an old baseball mitt? Port Angeles-based Mack Provisions creates every one-of-a-kind wallet by hand.

Prices range from 60 to 200 dollars.

Stylish Face Masks from TOM BIHN

These reusable cloth face masks are hand-sewn in Seattle. TOM BIHN, a longtime maker of travel bags, is now exclusively stitching masks. They're $13 and each purchase helps someone else.



"For every mask that you get, we give away a mask,” said owner Tom Bihn. “We're giving tens of thousands of masks away, it's pretty amazing."