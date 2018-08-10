October 3rd kicked off the start of the cutthroat competition you never knew you needed--Katmai National Park's Fat Bear Week. The bears involved, who are also the stars of Katmai's live bear cam, are competing for the recognition of most weight gained throughout a six-month period.

Three-year consecutive winner Bear 480, aka Otis, as well as Bears 856 and 474, appear to be three of the furry finalists.

via GIPHY

Be sure to weigh in--pun intended--by voting for who you think should be crowned as the chunky champion via Facebook before the winner is unveiled tomorrow, October 9th.

Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING