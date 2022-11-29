Fashion plays critical role in 5th Avenue Theatre's 'The Wiz' musical production

Jarrod Barnes, "The Wiz" costume coordinator and designer, describes the fashion as an anthology of African-American looks from the 1970s to now. #k5evening

SEATTLE — A small talented army of tailors and creators is minding the details as they create a new world on the 5th Avenue Theatre's Stage.

Jarrod Barnes is the costume coordinator and designer for "The Wiz," a musical reimagining of the Wizard of Oz.

It's an opportunity Barnes is relishing.

"I feel like Dorothy, who got the opportunity to go to the city of Oz," Barned shared. "I'm literally in the Emerald City!"

The Atlanta based designer has hundreds of shows under his belt. He's even done "The Wiz" three times; but this is the first time doing the show on this scale.

When asked about what audiences can expect to see on stage from a costume perspective, Barnes described it as "magic."

"It's going to be fantasy on stage. You get to see all the wonderful looks that black people can give," Barnes said. "It's just like an anthology of our looks through time from the 70s to now."

The fashion, Jarrod says, is a critical part of the story, which he says reflects a cultural truth in the African American community.

"When you live in a world where you feel invisible, and you feel like no one sees you, you put on extra," Barnes explained. "Because I have this on, you can't help but to see me. I'm going to stand out wherever I am!"

