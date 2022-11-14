Farrelli's Pizza is a family affair

Our winner for Best Pizza and Best Kid Friendly Restaurant is a familiar name in the South Sound. #k5evening

RUSTON, Wash. — You might guess the secret to Farrelli's Pizza's success is the wood stone ovens, but the secret may have less to do with the flame and more to do with the people.

Just about every Farrelli's Pizza employee has been around for many years.

“I myself started in the dish pit when I was sixteen,” said the company’s marketing director Clayton Krueger. “My story is not unique with this company.”

They're all part of what has become the Farrelli’s family.

“We would go to the ends of the earth for each other,” Krueger said. “That is really what sets our company apart so much. We care about each other. The Farrelli's family. Once you're in, you're always in.”

The new two-story Farrell's Pizza restaurant in Point Ruston offers customers big views. It is the ninth location for a company that got its start back in 1995.

Farrelli's Pizza has won Best Kids Menu in the past and in 2017, you might have heard a lot of cheering at Farrelli's as it became a first-time winner for Best Sports Bar.