RUSTON, Wash. — Farrelli's Pizza is a classic spot for Italian food- including wood-fire pizzas- in the South Sound. But there's a lot of history behind this local restaurant!

Farrelli's was founded in 1995 in Lacey, Washington. They now have eight pizzerias around the South Puget Sound. Their newest location is at Point Ruston, which opened in 2017.

The Beachcomber Pizza- with clams right on top!

One of Farrelli's coolest programs is their work with the Joint Base Lewis McChord- Farrelli's provides a free meal to every soldier returning from deployment. They've been doing it since 2009.

They're very kid-friendly, too- every Monday night, every $10 a customer spends entitles them to one free kids meal.

Despite the name, Farrelli's Pizza doesn't just do pizza. They have plenty of salads, appetizers, and calzones on the menu as well. One of their most unique items is the Brat in a Hoodie, a bratwurst wrapped in pizza dough, smothered in onions and sauce. Totally different and totally delicious!

A Brat in a Hoodie- a bratwurst wrapped in pizza dough!

Farrelli's Pizza has swept the Best Pizza category in our Best of Western Washington contest for the past four years! So you know people are pretty fond of it.

