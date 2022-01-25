'Fannie' rallies audiences at Seattle Rep in musical experience through time

"Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer" is a story of bravery, resilience, and justice. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Stories about the civil rights movement are often ones that feature the men at the forefront. But the play, "Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer" shines a light on a woman who played a pivotal role in the movement. It was written by Seattle-based playwright Cheryl L. West.

"Women were on the frontline with the men. They were taking the beatings as well. They were also cooking for hundreds of people, hundreds of activists, they were also cleaning," West explained. "They were doing everything to keep the movement going as well; and yet, they're really unsung heroes. They're often not in the history books for their contributions."

In 1964, Fannie, a co-founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party traveled with others to Atlantic City to protest at the Democratic National Convention.

Black people in the south still faced violence, harassment, and retaliation for trying to vote. They wanted a voice at the convention. But Fannie was removed from the roster of speakers.

"She said 'No!', and she grabbed her white pocketbook. She walked to the front of that convention and she sat in the chair and she began to tell the story that President Johnson did not want her to tell," explained E. Faye Butler, who portrays Fannie in the show.

"The minute she sat down and said, 'Thank you, Mr. Chairman,' they cut away. She was on national television, and they cut away instantly. But what happened was, the next day so many people heard that, and reporters heard that 13 minutes and they replayed it," Butler shared. "And that was the demise. That was what they didn't want everybody to hear. And what she was telling was the truth about being a freedom worker in the south fighting for the rights of folks to vote for black folks...for poor folks, for women, for children."

In her 13 minute testimony, Hamer shared the horrors of trying to register people to vote in Mississippi. And that included her own experience of being arrested and beaten because of her work.

"She was left with permanent kidney damage and almost a loss of vision in one eye. But she went back to work still trying to encourage people to vote," West shared. "She was a patriot. She loved her country and she never gave up when her country didn't love her back."

The interactive one-woman production will feel like a rousing rally. E. Faye says audiences are invited to sing along and speak up. It was Fannie's way.