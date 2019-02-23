PUYALLUP, Washington — It's only been in business for about a year. But Puyallup's CaskCades taphouse is already a popular all-ages destination for local beer lovers and their families.

The happy hangout features board games, vintage arcade machines and pinball.

CaskCades features a revolving menu of local brews, and one of the most extensive offerings of hot dogs you'll find anywhere in the Northwest. Tacoma News Tribune named their Chi-Town dog the most authentic Chicago-style hot dog in the South Sound.

CaskCades, 106-A N Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371

Fri 2/22, CaskCades, Full Episode KING 5 Evening

