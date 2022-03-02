Famed S'Klallam artist Jeffrey Veregge's career highjacked by lupus

Trailblazing artist awaits liver and double kidney transplant before returning to work. #k5evening

SEATTLE — In the lobby of the citizenM Hotel there is a colorful mural filled with interpretations of famous robots. It's 40 feet tall and 120 feet around and it's called "The Eyes of Prime."

"They hired me to create something that was a positive look at robots and artificial intelligence," said S'Klallam artist Jeffrey Veregge. "So I decided to showcase my favorite droids and robots from TV and film but in my style. So you've got Optimus Prime, Robbie The Robot, my version of R2-D2. It was really fun".

It would have been so much better to have Veregge show us in person how his merger of comic book art with traditional formline art created this mural, but he couldn't. He's in a hospital bed awaiting a liver and double kidney transplant operation.

"It's been a long nine months I'm telling you," Veregge said in a phone call from his hospital bed. "A long nine months."

In the Summer of 2021 Veregge went to the hospital for what he thought was pneumonia. He spent five weeks in an induced coma and woke up to discover he had lupus, an incurable autoimmune disease. He's been in and out of hospitals nine times.

"You can only deal with it and try to keep the symptoms at bay," Veregge said.

Lupus has highjacked a promising career. Veregge's art has been seen at the Smithsonian, in Climate Pledge Arena, and on the cover of comic books. Now he's facing mounting hospital bills. Doctors say he will likely be bedridden for another six months.



His tribe, his friends, and his fans have rallied to help, raising more than $77 thousand on the Go Fund Me platform. Veregge is also selling his art to help pay the bills. He hopes to be able to pick up a paintbrush before Halloween.