Fall's last burst of color on display in Bellevue

Bellevue Botanical Garden's Yao Garden puts on a vivid show. #k5evening

BELLEVUE, Wash. — As we head into the last few weeks of fall color, Bellevue Botanical Garden's Yao Garden may be the best place on the Eastside to witness nature's seasonal splendor.

Vivid red, orange, and yellow displays greet guests who pass through the traditional Japanese gate at the entrance to this tranquil space.

The garden is named for Bellevue's Japanese sister city and includes touches of Japan and the Pacific Northwest, including maples, rhododendrons, and azaleas. Columbia River basalt and Japanese lanterns adorn the grounds, placed thoughtfully among the vegetation.

Throughout Bellevue Botanical Garden crews are already hard at work preparing for the annual holiday light display, Garden d'Lights. The walk-through presentation features more than a half million lights in the shape of animals, plants, and natural features.