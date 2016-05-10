KENT, Wash. — These are days to make lasting memories. When something as simple as shopping for a pumpkin becomes an adventure at Carpinito Brothers.

“My dad and uncle started farming the Kent valley about 50 years ago,” said Chris Carpinito. “Started selling roadside pumpkins and corn and they built this into the business which it is today.”

The Carpinito family has always celebrated Autumn in the biggest, orange-est, funnest (yes, funnest) way possible.

“Yeah we've got a corn pit, a hay maze, farm animals to look at, hand pumped duck races and a hay ride,” said Carpinito.

The little ones seem to especially like swimming in the corn pit.

Every year, Carpinito Brothers always come up with two new challenging mazes with paths ranging from about one to two miles.

Carpinito Brothers 1148 Central Ave N, Kent, WA, 98032

