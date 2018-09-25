Fall fashion trends aren’t limited to wardrobe and hair – eyewear is also a seasonal accessory.

Eye Eye on Capitol Hill works with independent designers from around the world, and licensed optician/frame stylist Milli Militi-Jigamian said vintage looks are back on-trend.

"Definitely, that is more true now than in a long time,” she said.

Top-sellers include aviator frames, made famous in the 1970’s, and oversized frames in the spirit of the 1980’s.

"A lot of the especially younger girls love to come in and mimic these sort of extra-large throwbacks,” Militi-Jigamian said. "Round is (also) huge - metal and wire frames are really popular for people of all ages."

Men's trends include clean and minimal frames from Garrett Light in Los Angeles, and the classic Moscot Lemtosh from New York.

"A lot of times you'll see these frames in the movies, on a Mad Men kind of guy,” said Eye Eye optometric physician Daniel Volland.

Bold color is also big for fall.

“Especially come fall and winter in Seattle, people really want to try and keep it bright and happy,” Militi-Jigamian said.

She recommends the Kirk & Kirk kaleidoscope collection for women. For men, bright orange frames by Jacques Durand.

"This is a frame that Spike Lee has and we're lucky to have it,” Volland said.

Eye Eye carries an array of celebrity favorites, including Christian Roth’s iconic white sunglasses made famous by Kurt Cobain's famous look.

"Even if someone doesn't need glasses fulltime, they can choose something bold and fun and funky,” Volland said.

Eye Eye is located on East Pine Street and is open Monday – Saturday.

