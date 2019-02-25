SEQUIM, Wash. — The one-hundred plus year-old Eberle Farm in Sequim's Dungeness Valley is a magical place. And Jerry Dillon is about to reveal even more magic here.

"CINDERELLA! Are you ready?" He shouts with a smile. He’s about to tell his version of the famed fairy tale.

This photographer captures images that capture the imagination. He once shot photos as a hobby – then dropped it to focus cordon bleu cooking school.

"We were getting ready to start filming cooking classes because I'm a chef, and so we got a camera, and I was like "Wow, I'll go take this camera out and take some photos', and I just fell in love with it all over again."

Now with the help of his wife, Sunny, and son, Elijah, he tells stories with his camera. And he’ll do whatever it takes to make those stories stunning. Today he wades into an irrigation pond to get his shot, while Sunny runs a smoke machine and Elijah stands in the same pond, holding a flash.

This type of improvisation is typical.

For a photo of a viking spearing his meal, Dillon talked a local store out of a whole salmon. Which he then stuffed with cotton and sewed back up, so it would look realistic on the spear that he cut from a tree in his backyard.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Thank You Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter Please try again later.

Submit

The salmon came from a store, not the river, for this photograph

Belly of the Whale Photography

For a shoot recreating The Frog Prince, he borrowed his frog prince from a pet store, bought a tiny crown off Amazon, and it somehow all worked.

Frog Prince complete with crown

Belly of the Whale Photography

The region’s recent snowstorm wasn't a problem for Dillon. It was an opportunity for him to stage an Ice Queen shoot.

“And usually that's what happens. We have these ideas of what's going to look best, but then the story tells itself," he says.

His portrait business is named Belly of the Whale Photography, after the story of Jonah and the Whale. The story he’s telling today is another classic:

"So we're going to be doing a Cinderella shoot and Cinderella's special,” said Dillon. "She went through a lot of persecution and she went through a lot of hardships but throughout it she always maintained this innocence. It really struck a chord with my Christian roots.”

Model Johnnie Wallace braves St. Bernard slobber and freezing feet, and the resulting photos transport her to another world.

Cinderella in Sequim

Belly of the Whale Photography

Then the shoot moves into a shed, set with everything from Cinderella's sewing supplies to a plank floor Dillon put in the day before. Then, the final touch: Remember how mice helped Cinderella make her dress? Dillon brings in a cage full of baby rats, which are less jumpy and more photogenic than mice. They’re on loan from Patricia’s Pet Shop in Port Angeles.

Model Johnnie is enraptured by her tiny co-stars: "They're making me happy!”

And once the photographer starts snapping shots, drafty shed becomes Cinderella’s pre-princess home. Because that’s the part of the fairy tale Dillon finds fascinating:

“I'm more interested in building the character, then when you get to the Prince's Ball you appreciate it so much more.”

The finished photos look like they were made by a Fairy Godmother's wand. But the real magic is this photographer’s detailed devotion to telling a tale.

Cinderella getting some help

Belly of the Whale Photography

“I like creating and when you do that, and you put the love into it and you take a photo of it all, that's what tells the story," Dillon says.

Cinderella and friend

Belly of the Whale Photography

Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 & streaming live on KING5.com. Contact: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.