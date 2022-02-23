Face to face with a painful past

Bellevue Arts Museum uses augmented reality to immerse visitors in the wartime experience of local Japanese Americans. #k5evening

BELLEVUE, Wash. — It is a shameful chapter in our nation's history. More than 120,000 innocent men, women, and children of Japanese descent were confined to camps behind barbed wire during World War II.

"A lot of people did not share these stories because they were too painful," artist Michelle Kumata said.

Kumata pays tribute with her work 'Emerging Radiance: Honoring the Nikkei Farmers of Bellevue,' now on display through March 13 at Bellevue Arts Museum.

"I think it's really important for people to know this story," she said.

The mural art depicts local families who lived through wartime incarceration. Their stories are further brought to life by creative director Tani Ikeda, who built an augmented reality experience using moving images and the actual voices of the subjects. As visitors scan each work's QR code, the portraits come to life, surrounded by the types of plants their families grew, their now-animated faces telling the stories of their lives.

"We utilized my father's 26-year-old archive of Japanese Americans who had been incarcerated during World War II," Ikeda said.

Today, her grandparents, Victor and Mary Ikeda, are visiting the exhibition for the first time.

"I think you may recognize some of the people as we go around," she tells them.

Seated before each painting to watch the stories spring to life on the screen of a cell phone, the elderly couple is riveted.

"Finally showing the descendants and my grandparents people that they actually grew up with and they knew and went to camp with, I think that felt very emotional," Tani Ikeda said. "I think it feels comforting."

By exploring this painful chapter through art, the artists hope we can all learn from the past.