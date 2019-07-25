SEATTLE — South Lake Union is one of Seattle's fastest growing neighborhoods. It's pretty much the technical heart of the Puget Sound, so there's a lot to do and see in South Lake Union.

Cascade Coffee Works caffinates everyone from busy tech employees to construction workers.

Windermere Real Estate's Jeff Reynolds showed us around the neighborhood, an area he's quite familiar with. His favorite coffee shop is Cascade Coffee Works on Thomas Street. It's an open, airy coffee spot that's the perfect place to grab a latte and pastry.

Cascade Coffee Works | 1130 Thomas St | 206-340-8867

Barriga Llena serves street tacos in the heart of South Lake Union

South Lake Union has a wealth of food options. From classics like Cactus and Portage Bay Cafe, to food trucks abound, there's no shortage of places to grab a meal.

We stopped by Barriga Llena on Thomas Street, a taco stand just a few steps down from Cascade Coffee Works. The carne asada tacos were out of this world!

Barriga Llena | Rotating Locations

Lake Union Park features water views, the Center for Wooden Boats, MOHAI and much more.

South Lake Union has plenty of restaurants, stores and spots to explore- with plenty of apartments and condos to match. But if you're looking for some fresh air and a break from all of the action, head to Lake Union Park. Stroll along the water, visit MOHAI or watch the seaplanes land.

