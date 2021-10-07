Gettin' around the south Sound

By foot or even by air, there are so many ways to take in the beauty of the cities and towns south of Puget Sound! From Tacoma to Olympia, traveling down from Seattle will lead you from one adventure to the next — and you won’t want to miss these stops along your way. Whether you want to take a hike through the Cascades, glide next to Mount Rainier, or ooh-and-ahh through some odd museums, it’s all waiting for you in the south Sound.