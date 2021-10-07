Gettin' around the south Sound
Explore the south Sound area by foot and air! #k5evening
By foot or even by air, there are so many ways to take in the beauty of the cities and towns south of Puget Sound! From Tacoma to Olympia, traveling down from Seattle will lead you from one adventure to the next — and you won’t want to miss these stops along your way. Whether you want to take a hike through the Cascades, glide next to Mount Rainier, or ooh-and-ahh through some odd museums, it’s all waiting for you in the south Sound.
HIKE:
South sound hiking: it’s as easy or difficult as you want to make it! Let’s face it, we can’t all be as adventurous as Evening’s Extreme Jose and when we say we want to go for a hike, we don’t usually have a Mount Rainier summit in mind. Luckily, there are some more accessible trails around the south Sound that offer just as stunning views from far below 15,000 feet.
Naches Peak Loop, Naches
This 3.2 mile loop in Rainier Park snakes through the grassy hills laying below Mount Rainier and includes a stop at Dewey lake. During the spring and summer months, the meadows along this hike come alive with thousands of colorful wildflowers.
Point Defiance Park, Tacoma
While most Tacomans know about Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, not all know the wonders of the surrounding Point Defiance Park. This 450-year-old urban park features 15 miles of tree-studded trails which make you feel like you have left the city behind and let yourself get wander-lost in the woods.
Location: 5400 N Pearl St, Tacoma
FLY:
Are your feet tired now from all that hiking? Why not give them a rest and take to the air to see the south Sound from a birds-eye-view!
Pacific Parasail, Tacoma
Sit back, relax, and enjoy a 15-minute flight through the sky with Pacific Parasail. This soothing ride allows you to soar at your choice of 600 or 1,000 feet in the air, all while your feet dangle over the blue water below.
Location: 3001 Ruston Way, Tacoma
Kenmore Air, Seattle
Another way to experience the south Sound from above is with Kenmore Air. On their Mount Rainier & Mount St. Helens Volcano Tour you can take a 90-minute scenic flight that starts in Seattle, brings you above the clouds, then gives you an up-close and personal look at Rainier’s 25 glaciers.
SEE:
If it’s a rainy day and you want to stay indoors but still take a look around the south Sound, there are plenty of unique sights for you to see. In fact, there is quite the collection of odd museums to visit:
Tacoma Telephone Pioneer Museum, Tacoma
The Tacoma Telephone Pioneer Museum is a little known but truly off the hook collection of historic telephones dating all the way back 150 years. Completely run by retired telephone company employees, including former telephone operators, the Tacoma Telephone Pioneer Museum is an immersive, and wonderfully quirky experience.
Location: 757 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma
Hours: Thursdays 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Olympia Pinball Museum, Olympia
With over 100 pinball machines that you get to play, the Olympia Pinball Museum is half a walk through history and half a day at the arcade. The museum is owned by a married couple who personally collected all the games a decided to share their love of pinball with the public. According to them, this spot makes a great first-date destination.
Location: 509 Capitol Way S, Olympia
Hours: Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
EAT & DRINK:
If you’re going to adventure through the south Sound, you’re going to need some fuel before and a delicious reward after. Here are a few spots to have on your list:
Tacoma Farmers Market, Tacoma
To start off, head to the Tacoma Farmers Market to grab some morning pastries, fresh produce, or a to-go lunch – all while supporting local growers and vendors! The market happens every Thursday through the end of October.
Location: 915 - 917 Broadway, Tacoma
Hours: Thursdays 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
7 Seas Brewery and Taproom, Tacoma
There are dozens of brew pubs in the south Sound, and 7 Seas Brewery and Taproom is one of the greats. With a wide selection of house-made craft beers and a comfortable atmosphere for you to enjoy, this is the perfect grand-finale spot for your day in the south Sound.
Location: 2101 Jefferson Ave, Tacoma
Hours: Everyday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
