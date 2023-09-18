Explore the beauty of Snoqualmie Pass rivers

Canyoneering Adventure is a great and fun option to connect with nature. #k5evening

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The Whitewater Canyoneering Adventure features whitewater obstacles known as hydraulics. There are more than obstacles in the Snoqualmie Canyoneering Adventure.

Wild Sky Adventures Guides offers many adventure tours and programs for different skill levels.

Their lead guides have been trained to the highest standards of internationally recognized certifications.

They will guide you through your adventure with the following techniques:

Rappelling: This technique creates friction to control one's vertical descent down a rope.

Tyrolean Traverse: This technique uses tension in one rope to create a ZIP LINE, which allows you to move horizontally in order to avoid difficult obstacles.

Swimming: The presence of water in canyons sometimes forces us to swim through water obstacles.

“It’s very approachable for anyone and a cool way to connect with nature,” said Stephen Heath from Mountain Madness. “[You]Get to see places you wouldn't normally get to see, even from a hiking trail.”

The canyon begins with a steep and moderately difficult hike to access the drop-in point of your canyon. Once you arrive, you will prepare your technical equipment before descending into the canyon.

You will face a series of beginner-friendly challenges, such as rappelling down waterfalls, crossing flowing streams, and navigating canyon terrain.

“We offer canyoneering adventures in this Snoqualmie pass area of Washington State,” said Sam Keller from Wild Adventure Guides. “Basically, what we do is we take people out into the wilderness, and we show them a good time.”

“Going out into remote zones and more wilderness, I didn't see anyone else out there besides our team,” said Jennifer Shields. “It was really cool to be able to recreate in such a beautiful area.”

The Wild Sky Snoqualmie Canyoneering Adventure is not just about physical challenges. It’s also an opportunity for participants to embark on an internal journey of self-discovery. As you overcome the canyon obstacles, you’ll develop confidence and a deep connection to the natural world around you.