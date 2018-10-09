This week's That's A Thing has us saying, wait what?

We found a product perfect for anyone longing for the day of face-to-face communication...it's called the Experience Tube.

The Experience Tube is meant to replace your phone, tablet or computer. It's described as a revolutionary analog device which connects one experience to another.

The tube is made of striped fabric which blocks out all distractions. You simply upload a couple of faces and make your own internet.

Despite the cheesy infomercial, you can actually buy this. The Experience Tube costs about $30 dollars.

The Experience Tube is taking face-to-face communication to a whole new level.

One last FYI: They do warn people on their website that, "forcing humans or animals to share nonconsensual tube experience may result in injury," so play nice, Tubers.

Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING