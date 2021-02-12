Experience Olympia and Beyond: What to see, where to go, what to eat in Thurston County

Learn all about what the area has to offer. Sponsored by Experience Olympia & Beyond.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There's so much to do in Thurston County. Whether taking a road trip down the Bountiful Byway or discovering something new in Tenino, you'll sure to find adventure.

Chelsea Farms is a family-run shellfish farm that's bringing local oysters right to downtown Olympia.

Whether you're shopping for a bookworm, a chocoholic or yourself, there's plenty of gifts to find in downtown Olympia.

Thanks to Heritage Dilling's new tasting room and a college partnership, Tumwater is becoming the place to be for Washington brewing and distilling.

The Bountiful Byway is sixty miles of fun through Thurston County. Ellen and Jose road-tripped to the best spots they could find!

Tenino is full of hidden gems, from vinegar you can drink to artists preserving an age-old tradition.