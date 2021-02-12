Experience Olympia and Beyond: What to see, where to go, what to eat in Thurston County

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There's so much to do in Thurston County. Whether taking a road trip down the Bountiful Byway or discovering something new in Tenino, you'll sure to find adventure.
Chelsea Farms is a family-run shellfish farm that's bringing local oysters right to downtown Olympia.
Whether you're shopping for a bookworm, a chocoholic or yourself, there's plenty of gifts to find in downtown Olympia.
Thanks to Heritage Dilling's new tasting room and a college partnership, Tumwater is becoming the place to be for Washington brewing and distilling.
The Bountiful Byway is sixty miles of fun through Thurston County. Ellen and Jose road-tripped to the best spots they could find!
Tenino is full of hidden gems, from vinegar you can drink to artists preserving an age-old tradition.
Sponsored by Experience Olympia & Beyond. KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.
This project is supported by funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Treasury under the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Award as provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. Points of view in this document are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official position or policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Grant funds are administered by Thurston County.