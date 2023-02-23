Experience the flavors of Trinidad and 'tickle your taste buds' at Pam's Kitchen in Seattle

The Caribbean restaurant is one of 16 places participating in Black Restaurant Week which runs from Feb. 24 through March 5. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Looking to add some spice to your life? Pam's Kitchen in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood has you covered.

Pam Jacob moved to Seattle more than 30 years ago and brought the flavors of Trinidad with her. She started serving her food at street fairs and then opened a brick-and-mortar location in 2006. Currently, it's the only restaurant dedicated to serving authentic Trinidadian dishes in Washington state. Jacob describes the food as a melting pot of cultures combining African, Indian, Chinese, and French cuisines.

"If you've never had Trinidad food, this will tickle your taste buds," Jacob said. "It's so flavorful it will make you shake your head."

The menu features dishes you'd expect at other Caribbean restaurants like Jerk Chicken, but what makes Pam's version different is the traditional Trinidadian spices used in the recipe. Those authentic flavors are also used in the curries which are seasoned with cilantro, garlic, cumin, and habanero peppers.

Another dish that Team Evening tried was the popular street food called Doubles. It's two baras, or flat fried dough, filled with chickpeas and chutney. Customers will have to wait until Spring to try them when Pam plans to open a food truck.

The drinks also pack a punch. Their signature cocktail is the Trinidad Smash which features rum, coconut, and lemon. There's also the Rum Punch flavored with citrus, hibiscus, ginger, and pineapple. Or you can get a traditional taste of the Caribbean with the Mojito.

Pam's Kitchen is one of 16 places participating in Seattle's Black Restaurant Week. The event starts Friday, Feb. 24, and runs through Sunday, March 5. The goal is to support Black-owned businesses and celebrate the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisines.