Recreating runway looks at Seattle's Evergreen Goodwill

Just in time for Earth Day, Evergreen Goodwill recreates runway looks with repurposed clothing. #king5evening
Credit: KING-TV
Help save the planet (and your budget) with thrifted fashions.

SEATTLE — Evergreen Goodwill is keeping 78,000 pounds of material out of our landfills every year.

“Roughly like 4,000 fully loaded school buses,” said spokesperson Ryan Hodges.

You can do your part by making your next outfit sustainably stylish.

Hodges said, “Really try to find something that’s going to be durable and long-lasting.”

Goodwill stylist Gary Foy and his colleagues showed Evening hosts how to look good in the latest fashions and do good while they’re at it.

“Shopping secondhand is a great start,” Foy said.

Budget-friendly fashions for an eco-friendly future are waiting for you.

Earth-friendly fashions

Crystal’s look is as active as she is, with a burst of color, patterned pants, and a solid shirt. Including the shoes, it’s less than $100.

