This Bellingham duo created a Washington-themed board game on a bandana

The Evergreen Bandana Game is a wearable board game, all about the great state of Washington!

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Some people consider scarves wearable art - but now, a creative pair in Bellingham has created a wearable board game!

The Evergreen Bandana game is a Washington-themed board game on a bandana, currently available for pre-order. It's the brainchild of creative duo Brad Lockhart and Kevin Misiuda of Northwest Corner Goods in Bellingham.

"Northwest Corner Goods produces locally themed products that help connect people to the Northwest," Mishiuda explains.

Lockhart is no stranger to creative designs. His Orca Face flag has garnered many fans, and he even designed Bellingham's official flag. His Bellingham bandana, though, is what inspired this new board game.

"So we got to thinking, 'we should really scale this up and see if we can do something for the whole state'," Lockhart says. "Kevin was like, 'it already had a grid, it has artwork, why can't we make the artwork interactive'."

This is both a wearable item and an adventure board game, where you race across Washington with two or more players, avoiding classic obstacles like marmots - who want to bite your ankles!

Each game comes with a carrier bag, a rule sheet and custom dice.

The game is available for pre-order now. Lockhart and Misiuda plan to produce the game later this summer.

So whether you're staying at home or bringing the game on a hike, this is Washington itself in a game.