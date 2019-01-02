EVERETT, Wash. — Funko is the self-proclaimed "purveyors of pop culture," offering everything from action figures (or "pops" as they call them) to backpacks to keychains to t-shirts.

The Funko store feels more like an amusement park than a retail store. Bigger than life Pop! photo-ops are arranged in Fandoms all over the store. You can pose with the Incredible Hulk, Star Wars Storm troopers, Disney's Princess Elsa, or traverse through the "Wetmore Forest."

"It's a selfie dream," says Funko Store Manager Liz Lawson, who says that when newcomers enter the store for the first time, they freak out, "Jaws drop, they usually lose it. They start running, even adults will start running towards their favorite fandom."

Fans can craft their very own one-of-a-kind Pop at Funko HQ.

"Everyone is a fan of something," says their slogan, and you'd be hard-pressed to not find something that you love represented in the store. Not into Disney / Marvel / Star Wars? No problem. How about Bettie Boop, Austin Powers, Lucille Ball or James Bond?

Funko's slogan "Everyone's a fan of something" means that everyone will find something they love, like this James Bond Pop! Rides

#FunkoWomenofPower Social Campaign

On social, the Funko "Women of Power" social campaign is in full swing. Fans can post pictures of their favorite Funko Pops using #FunkoWomenofPower. They can even weigh in on the next Marvel Woman of Power Pop they will make.

Visit the Funko store: 2802 Wetmore Ave, Everett WA 98201

Discount for Military: Active military members can get 10% off when they visit the Funko store.

