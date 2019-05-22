EVERETT, Wash. — Everett’s Crucible Brewing Co. was opened a few years ago by childhood friends Sean and Dick who have known each other since they were 11 years old. Their mission … to produce high-quality small-batch beer.

Crucible Brewing - Everett Foundry, 909 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA 98208

Crucible is kid-friendly and pet-friendly and you know, just friendly. They have 10 special brews on tap and a mix of regulars and IPAs.

Crucible is kid-friendly, how adorable is THIS KID?!

Crucible won Best Brewery in 2017’s Best of Western Washington viewers poll, a fact of which they are most proud, and they should be!

The gang at Crucible Brewing including owners Shawn and Dick up front. They look like winners to us!

We drank the Arc Furnace Pilsner and the “There Gose the Neighborhood” Blackberry Cobbler Gose. Too many beers? Can't choose? Spin the "Wheel of Indecision" and let it choose for you!

You might not be able to choose. The Wheel of Indecision is here to help.

