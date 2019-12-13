SEATTLE — Trevor Noah / December 13 / Tacoma Dome

He's the host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show. Funnyman Trevor Noah is bringing his Loud & Clear Tour to the Tacoma Dome on Friday night.



ClayFest Northwest / December 13 - 20 / Pottery Northwest

Still searching for gift ideas? ClayFest Northwest is an exhibition of over 40 northwest artists working in clay. Everything from abstract sculptures to teacups will be on display and for sale. You can support local artists starting tomorrow through December 20 at Pottery Northwest on the Seattle Center campus.



WildLight / Now - January 5 / December Woodland Park Zoo

Seattle's wildest holiday lights festival returns! WildLights has thousands of beautiful lights, animal encounters, and other family delights. The experience is going on now through January 5 at Woodland Park Zoo.



Diving Santa / Weekends / Seattle Aquarium

It's a holiday tradition that's all wet. Santa Claus is taking a break from the North poll to do a little scuba diving. you can go see Santa swimming in the Washington Waters exhibit from noon to 3-pm every weekend until Christmas at the Seattle Aquarium.

