SEATTLE — Sarah McLachlan / February 2 / Benaroya Hall
She has sold over 40 million albums worldwide. Grammy award-winning singer, and tragic dog commercial spokesperson, Sarah McLachlan brings her angelic voice to Benaroya Hall on Sunday night.
True West / Now - February 16 / Bagley Wright Theatre
It's considered a classic of American theater. Seattle Rep's lastest production, True West is an outlandishly funny and unsettling Pulitzer Prize-nominated comedy by acclaimed late playwright, Sam Shepard. The show is running now through February 16 at the Bagley Wright Theatre on the Seattle Center campus.
Julia Sweeney / February 1 / Neptune Theatre
She's an SNL alum and Spokane native. Julia Sweeney brings her one-woman show, Older and Wider to the Neptune Theatre on Saturday night.
Super Diamond / January 31 / Showbox Sodo
Long to hear the sounds of Neil Diamond live? Well, then check out the tribute band, Super Diamond! These guys have made a Sweet Caroline career playing Neil’s classic hits. The band hits the stage tomorrow night at the Showbox Sodo.
