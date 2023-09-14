Evening's staff picks full list

SEATTLE —
Jose - Klip Dacio's Private Barber Studio
Located in the old Rainier Building in Sodo, at Urban Workslofts
Booking is via Instagram
Located on 7600 196th St SW #850, Lynnwood, WA 98036
Read Kim's full story here
Spencer - Lander Street Vintage
Located on 241 S Lander St., Seattle WA 98134
Hours:
Mon-Fri: 12-6p.m.
Sat-Sun: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Anne - Swains Popcorn
Located on 602 E. First St., Port Angeles, WA 98362
Hours:
Mon-Sat: 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Sun: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Framework is located in the Interbay neighborhood
900 Elliot Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Kevin - Daybreak Records
Located in Fremont neighborhood- 4323 Fremont Ave N Seattle, WA 98103
Hours:
Mon–Sat 10 a.m.–9 p.m. | Sun 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
Meghan - Lincoln Park and Pet Elements in West Seattle for a day out with my dog Yoshi
Lincoln Park is located on 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, Seattle, WA 98136 and is open daily from 4 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Pet Elements is located on 6511 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98136
Hours:
Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Jared - Maple Valley Farmer's Market for a family outing
Maple Valley Legacy Site is located on 25719 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038
Hours:
Saturdays 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
(May – October)
Saint - Southern Kitchen for the Strawberry Lemonade
Located on 1716 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Hours:
Monday - Sunday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Diane - Chimicum Corner Farmstand
Located on 9122 Rhody Drive Chimacum, WA
Hours:
Open Daily
9 a.m.–7 p.m.
Read our full story here
Mark - Sammamish River Trail for a bike ride
Access: Blyth Park, Bothell Landing, Jerry Wilmot Park, 60-Acre Park, and Marymoor Park.
Jim - Quietest one square inch in America
Located in The Hoh Rain Forest on the Olympic Peninulsa
Read Jim's full story here
Eric - West Point Lighthouse
Located in Seattle's Discovery Park
Stacy - Game Farm Wilderness Park for a walk
Located on 2401 Stuck River DR SE, Auburn, WA
