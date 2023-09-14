Evening's staff picks full list

Full list of the Evening's staff favorite things throughout Washington. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Jose - Klip Dacio's Private Barber Studio

Located in the old Rainier Building in Sodo, at Urban Workslofts

Booking is via Instagram

Located on 7600 196th St SW #850, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Read Kim's full story here

Spencer - Lander Street Vintage

Located on 241 S Lander St., Seattle WA 98134

Hours:

Mon-Fri: 12-6p.m.

Sat-Sun: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Anne - Swains Popcorn

Located on 602 E. First St., Port Angeles, WA 98362

Hours:

Mon-Sat: 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sun: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jay - Framework Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

Framework is located in the Interbay neighborhood

900 Elliot Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119

Kevin - Daybreak Records

Located in Fremont neighborhood- 4323 Fremont Ave N Seattle, WA 98103

Hours:

Mon–Sat 10 a.m.–9 p.m. | Sun 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Meghan - Lincoln Park and Pet Elements in West Seattle for a day out with my dog Yoshi

Lincoln Park is located on 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, Seattle, WA 98136 and is open daily from 4 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Pet Elements is located on 6511 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98136

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Jared - Maple Valley Farmer's Market for a family outing

Maple Valley Legacy Site is located on 25719 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Hours:

Saturdays 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

(May – October)

Saint - Southern Kitchen for the Strawberry Lemonade



Located on 1716 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405

Hours:

Monday - Sunday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Diane - Chimicum Corner Farmstand

Located on 9122 Rhody Drive Chimacum, WA

Hours:

Open Daily

9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Read our full story here

Mark - Sammamish River Trail for a bike ride

Access: Blyth Park, Bothell Landing, Jerry Wilmot Park, 60-Acre Park, and Marymoor Park.

Jim - Quietest one square inch in America

Located in The Hoh Rain Forest on the Olympic Peninulsa

Read Jim's full story here

Eric - West Point Lighthouse

Located in Seattle's Discovery Park

Stacy - Game Farm Wilderness Park for a walk