SEATTLE — Ahoy! Evening is setting sail on the high seas (of Lake Washington, Union, Elliott Bay, etc.) on our brand new yacht! This summer, we're sailing the Lucia 40 by Fountaine Pajot - a stylish and spacious cruising catamaran.

This boat has a fabulous outdoor and indoor living space -- which Jim Dever specifically requested (he's a diva). The salon features a comfy couch and plenty of windows to take in the beautiful views.

The bow has a huge lounge area for all of the wild Evening parties we throw (just kidding). It's also a perfect viewing location if you're sailing in Elliott Bay and want to check out the gorgeous view of downtown.

The Lucia 40 also features three cabins, or bedrooms- including an impressive master stateroom with a separate toilet and stand-alone shower. There's also a cabin that has a baby shark plushie on the bed. Just FYI. We thought it was cute.

And not only does the yacht have a galley with a fridge, freezer, cooking space and ample counter place, but the boat is air-conditioned, as well! No more getting sun-baked out on the water.

We plan to have many adventures, and many fun shows, on the Evening yacht!

