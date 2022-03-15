Evening talks with the stars of NBC's 'The Thing About Pam'

RENEE: "Oh yeah. I mean, guilty. You need a way to unwind at the end of a long day.”



JUDY: “Some people internet shop, Renee (laugh)."



JIM: "Were you a fan of the podcast? Is that how you got involved in the project?"



RENEE: "Oh yeah, I was obsessed. I binged the whole thing driving up the 5 freeway. Try and stop me. I'm like millions of people I couldn't believe it. When you hear this story and a series of escalating absurdities, and you get to the end and you ask yourself, 'Why?' and 'How?'"



JIM: "Judy, your character, it fascinates me. I wonder, as the audience, are we supposed to root for or against you?"



JUDY: "I will leave that up to the audience. I found I felt a little of both sometimes I'll be honest about Leah. I mean she is a real person and I was trying to be, and we were all trying to be, respectful to all of these people who are real people. The fact that this person is still alive and she's a real person, she did these things and she's out there, and I wonder, I’m so curious if she's watching it."



JIM: "And another strong character in the narrator. I can't picture this project without Keith Morison. In fact, I want Keith Morison to narrate my entire life."



RENEE: "Mmmm, I don't know if you do (laugh). Cause that only means one or two things…"



JUDY: "You're either going down or you're the one who did it."