Evening Raves: 'The Real Housewives of New York,' Woo Family Jam and 'The Flash'

SEATTLE — Kim

I’m starting Raves by admitting that I do love the Real Housewives. So my rave is for “The Real Housewives of New York City.” It’s a new cast, I love them. I tune in every week and one of them I am saying is my best friend because her name is Sai, love her, and we communicated on Instagram. (It’s probably a member of her team but I’m saying we are best friends now).

Jim

This is the Woo Family Jam. This is fig jam that my wife’s family grew on their own trees. She picked the figs with her father and she made the jam and jarred it. This just got me thinking, some times it’s better to do things the slow way, the old fashioned way. We say that but to actually follow through and watch the pleasure they all got from doing that it made me think that I am going to choose something in my life and do it the slow, old-fashioned way.

Saint

The Flash, which came out on DVD at the end of August.