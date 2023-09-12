Evening Raves: Sweet Radish, 'Past Lives,' and "Jury Duty"

Evening hosts share what they are currently obsessed with from where to eat to what to watch on TV. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Kim:

I love chicken, but I hate eating meat that comes on the bone. So I love Sweet Radish a small fried chicken restaurant in Everett. You can grab it to go and the chicken strips there are every bit as delicious as fried chicken on the bone that I remember from my youth. It's Korean fried chicken that is top notch and I just ate there again a couple weeks ago.

Saint:

"Past Lives" is coming out on DVD later this month and opened at the Seattle International Film Festival. The directorial debut by playwright Celine Song and based on her life, it is a story of South Korean childhood sweethearts who meet again as adults. There's a lot of what-ifs that we all experience when going through life. It's a little bit talky, but it is what's never spoken out loud that makes movies so out loud that makes movies so powerful and relevant.

Jim: