Evening Raves: 'Strike Force Five,' 'Small Mercies' and Mimi Jung

Evening hosts share what they are currently obsessed with from podcasts to what to read to photographers. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Jim

I would like to rave about a new podcast called "Strike Force Five." It is hosted by five major late night hosts: both of the Jimmies, Fallon and Kimmel, John Oliver, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert. All together and they are doing this to raise money for their staffs which are all put out of work because of the strikes right now.

I'm a bit of a fan and student of late night talk shows and in the past this could never happen because of they were such rivals. But these guys have an actual affinity for each other and when they get together they are just so funny, there is so much intelligent humor in the room.

Saint

My rave is for the new Dannis Lehane novel "Small Mercies." Like Lehane's "Mystic River" and "Gone Baby Gone" (both made into hit movies) it takes place in Boston. It's the '70s. You've got school desegregation, forced busing, protests, racism, the Boston mob, murder and a mother named Mary Pat who's taking it all on.

"Small Mercies" will be on a lot of top 10 lists at the end of the year and will be a series on Apple+ in a year or two.

Kim

My rave is KING 5's morning anchor Mimi Jung. And not just because she's great at her job, and my friend...but something lots of people don't know is she's also an amazing photographer.