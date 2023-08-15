Evening Raves: Moto Pizza, Kokedama and Elizabeth Strout

Evening hosts share what they are currently obsessed with from food to plants to books. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Evening's hosts Saint Bryan, Kim Holcomb and Jim Denver share what they can't get enough of during the week.

Jim:

Moto pizza opening in Belltown. Our friend Lee who we first met when he opened Moto in a small West Seattle House a couple years ago just opened a Belltown branch. He keeps hiring as many people as he can but the demand for Moto is so hot customers have had to wait four months for their order.

He's now getting help from a new laser-guided robot and according to Jim it is every bit as good as the original. If this is where AI is headed, I am all for it.

Kim:

Murray is my plant, my Kokedama that I bought around three months ago when I did the show from Kubode in Pike Place Market. I bought Murray for myself, for Mother's Day after we finished that shoot. I am a notorious killer of plants and Murray is doing fantastic.

A Kokedama is the perfect plant for anyone with a black thumb, plus they are handsome devils.

Saint:

My rave is for author Elizabeth Strout, best known for her Pulitzer Prize winner "Olive Kitteridge," which was made into a mini series with Frances McDormand.

Her Lucy Barton Novels have less drama but reading them is like hanging out with a favorite aunt. There are four of them and each one is a treasure.