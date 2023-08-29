Evening Raves: Ice cream, 'Heartstopper' and Dolly

SEATTLE —
Saint
Tillamook Peaches & Cream Ice Cream. It was a special Northwest treat that helped get me through a recent heat wave. At the end of the day I rewarded myself with peach ice cream that comes with ripe peach pieces.
Kim
Season 2 of "Heartstopper," which debuted a little earlier this month. My daughter and I have been watching it together on Netflix. It is British, it is a love story. Two boys fall in love in this high school and it is so sweet and so fun. You can watch it with your teen and everyone has accents which I, of course, love.
Jim
Dolly Parton is such a national treasure and I just hope everyone appreciates her. She was here in Seattle earlier this month, [she] loved the place which is pure Dolly, just pure positivity all the time. This November she is going to be inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame which is much deserved. And she has an album coming out in November and I think it is going to be fantastic.
