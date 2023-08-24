Evening Raves: 'Foundation,' KNKX and Japanese Breakfast

Evening hosts share what they are currently obsessed with from TV shows to radio to music. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Evening's hosts Saint Bryan, Kim Holcomb and Jim Denver share what they can't get enough of during the week.

Saint

Season 2 of "Foundation" is based on a series of novels by Isaac Asimov. First of all it is a spectacle of special effects. It is way above what you might expect in a streaming series but more than that it is super smart, action packed and infectious. If sometimes it seems like I'm not hanging out with you it is because my brain has traveled 12,067 GE as in the Galactic Era.

Kim

They have NPR news but they also have blues and jazz and I really do love it. Jim was shocked that I listened to it because we've known each other all this time and he had no idea that I loved jazz.

They recently moved into a new studio space near Pike Place Market thanks to support from listeners. They raised nearly $6 million in a fundraising campaign and the new studio is going to give them additional tech and space for live musical performances which can be recorded and shared on YouTube. If you want to check out their new digs they are holding an open house on Saturday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with food, drinks and special appearances.

Jim

They just played to a sold out Seattle crowd a few days ago, it was really a great show. They are fronted by Eugene, Oregon's Michelle Zauner, who says that Seattle's one of her favorite places to play and there's some fascinating history here.

A few years ago at the Crocodile, a band member jokingly presented a banana to the audience. It got passed around the room and when it returned to the stage, it was an orange -- like a magic trick!