Evening Raves: Courtesy waves, 'Talk to Me' and Isolated vocals

Evening hosts share what they are currently obsessed with from driving etiquette to movies to music. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Kim:

My rave is very simple but very meaningful this week. I want to rave about the person who gave me a courtesy rave while I was driving this week. I firmly believe that if someone lets you merge in front of them, just put up a hand and say thank you. It makes all the difference in a person's day.

Saint:

I know this is the time of year when people are looking for great horror movies --the kind that have both jump scares and will disturb you deeply. This year that movie is "Talk to Me" and is still playing in theaters. It's Australian and it's getting a lot of buzz. A group of teens decide to flirt with the occult at a party and "some" things go wrong.

How scary is it?

I wouldn't want my kids to see it and they're 18 and 20.

Jim: