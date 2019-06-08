SEATTLE — Evening is hitting the high seas of Lake Union- okay, maybe the not-so-high-seas- on our new yacht!

The Jeanneau 490 is built for everything from cruising the San Juan Islands to sailing around the world. It was named "Boat of the Year" by Cruising World Magazine last year.

Evening's new boat was named "Boat of the Year" but Cruising World Magazine in 2018.

KING 5

The 49-foot boat has 3 cabins (bedrooms), 2 heads (bathrooms), a large galley (kitchen) and can accommodate 8 people comfortably. Better yet, the Jeanneau 490 has inclined side decks, which means you can walk around the boat without ever having to step up over anything.

The boat features a large central U-galley.

KING 5

The boat even features special elements for very tall people- Saint should be happy about that! The shower even has 6'6" headroom, something that's usually only found on much larger boats.

Wave hi if you see us cruising around Lake Union! Ahoy!

Sponsored by Marine Servicenter and Jeanneau. KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.