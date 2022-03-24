Find your next escape at Paper Boat Booksellers in West Seattle

SEATTLE — If browsing the aisles of a book store is one of your favorite things to do, then head to West Seattle to Paper Boat Booksellers.
Eric Judy and his wife Desirae Wilkerson own and operate the store. Eric was in the music industry for 20 years, including co-founding the group Modest Mouse and Desirae works as an interior designer. Both wanted to start something new. So the couple took their love of reading and opened the first new book shop in the area in years.
"It's an anchor for a small community," Judy said. "COVID really messed stuff up but the plan was to have lots of events and book clubs and you know, a place for people to meet and do other stuff, talk about books. But like I said — COVID. We opened right before so that sorta messed that all up. But we plan on getting back to it."
Named after their daughter's love of making origami boats, the independent book store has thousands of titles available on a variety of subjects. They also have a great selection of gifts and other items as well.
Paper Boat Booksellers
6040 California Ave. S.W. 98136
206-743-8283
