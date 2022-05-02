Escape city life for laidback luxury living on Bainbridge Island - Unreal Estate

"The first time I drove up to this I really felt like it was like Alderbrook Lodge (Resort). It has that same sort of feel; the stone and the wood and the concrete and the fir where it's just this warmth that it creates and exudes. It's seriously like something I've never seen," said Michele Schuler, broker for Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty.



Built in 2008 with the best tradesman and materials of its day, the napa farmhouse-inspired estate is truly one of a kind.



“The kitchen is unbelievable. From an entertaining perspective, you've got a huge Wolf range with a custom hood above that. You've got all Miele appliances throughout. You've got separate islands."



Just off the kitchen is a room that's as big as its name.



"The great hall is absolutely phenomenal. So again, two-story ceilings, clerestory windows board-formed concrete over the fireplace, custom mantel, beautiful fireplace that's got cannonballs that are these great elements that just light up. So it's truly the heart of the home," Schuler said. "There's dual sets of Nana doors that open up and create that indoor-outdoor environment because it wants to invite you outside into the beauty of the nature."



At over 7000 square feet the home has plenty of spaces to retreat.



"The east wing is actually the kid's wing or guests wing, depending on your use.

The two additional bedrooms have lofts and walk-in closets and en suite bathrooms so you just have really their own retreat on that side," Schuler described. "The primary bedroom is truly a sanctuary of its own. It creates its own wing of the home. You've got a sitting area, the primary bathroom, primary walk-in closet in this beautiful vaulted retreat away from everything."



But as beautiful as the home is on the inside, the five-plus acres outside isn't too shabby either.