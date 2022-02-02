Ernie Hudson on the 'Ghostbusters' future and Northwest filmmaking past

HUDSON: "Yeah, I had a great time up there. We shot in both places, mostly in Tacoma, but yeah it was a good time, it was a great project. Curtis Hanson directed it and it was one of the best actor director relationships I've ever had, and I have nothing but fond memories of it."



HOLCOMB: "Other than maybe the slap?"



HUDSON: "Yeah, because it wasn't scripted. (laughs) I'm glad (Rebecca De Mornay) did it, but she could have given me a little heads-up."



HOLCOMB: "Let's talk about 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife.' I feel like the statute of limitations on spoilers has run out when the Blu-ray is coming out so, surprise! You're in it!"



HUDSON: (laughing) "Of all the things I've done, this is really a family movie and a lot of people were reluctant to go to the theater. This is a chance for people to really experience it at home, with their families. They can enjoy, so I'm really happy about this."



HOLCOMB: "On that note, what family dinner or snack do you recommend?”



HUDSON: "Watching movies, popcorn is always fun, you just can't eat too much of it because it's hard to sleep on that. (laughter) Chocolate is always great with marshmallows, since marshmallows are an important part of this movie."



HOLCOMB: “Dan Aykroyd has talked about envisioning maybe three more sequels with the original cast. Are you into that? Is this going to happen?"



HUDSON: "With Danny, anything is possible. I was happy to see this (movie) happen. Took almost 30 years to make it happen, so if there are any more I'd love to be a part of them. Like I say in the movie, if there's a steady paycheck I'll believe anything you say. So I'm right there."



HOLCOMB: "Maybe you could shoot it here in the Seattle-Tacoma area? We have lots of purportedly haunted places."



HUDSON: “Definitely, Seattle. Definitely some haunted places. I'm excited to go anywhere. Being locked in for so long, I'm happy to be anywhere. Seattle sounds like a good vacation so I'd love to go there."