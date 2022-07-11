Filipino brioche a specialty at brand new Everett cafe

Enseamada Cafe serves up ensaymadas, a popular sweet pastry in the Philippines. #k5evening

EVERETT, Wash. — Paula Paraiso, the owner of Enseamada Cafe in Everett, creates dishes that remind her of home. She grew up in the Philippines and all of the pastries, drinks, and food pay homage to those flavors.

One of her favorite treats growing up were ensaymadas, a super soft buttery bread, often served with sugar and cheese.

"During the pandemic, I got a chance to practice baking it until I got the perfect recipe," Paraiso shared.

As a result, the ensaymadas at Enseamada Cafe are ridiculously soft and perfectly sweet. And they get creative with the toppings.

"It's whipped buttercream and we top it with signature snow powder and then we top it off again with our flavors," Paraiso explained. "Right now we have nine flavors!"

One batch of ensaymadas takes them 18 hours to make!

"It's made of pure love and patience. We mix it for an hour and a half and then we let it rise for 6 hours," Paraiso explained. "We roll it, and then we let it rise again."

Enseamada may be the name of this place, but they also feature fun, colorful drinks and tasty food. They have Halo Halo drinks and a delicious Lychee Green Tea.

Their macadamia nut pancakes come with an Ube Sauce. And for lunch and an early dinner, they sell everything from beef ribs to lumpia to an adobo bowl.