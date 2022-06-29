The local teen mountain biker taking on the world

Emma Artz started on the trails in Washington, and now she is representing the Northwest in some of the biggest competitions in the world. #k5evening

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Emma Artz started mountain biking in 2018 and quickly fell in love with the sport.

With the help of Sweetlines: a mountain bike program with a mission to build confidence, create an inclusive community, and promote stewardship through educational mountain biking to empower people of all genders, Emma's progression in the sport went to the next level.

“If you told me five years ago that I will be competing at the world level for mountain biking, I will not think it was possible,” Artz said.

“I can’t believe it myself still, I can’t believe she is out racing world cups,” Sweetlines Coach Kris Christensen said.

“I think is her tenacity, she is super motivated, I think she is going to go real far with racing.”

Her favorite trail style? It's going downhill tech trails that have steep chutes with lots of rocks and roots! This past summer Artz raced in the World Championships in Val Di Sole, Italy and is currently ranked 11th in the world for the 2021 season.

Artz was also recently named to the USA Cycling National Downhill Team for the 2022 season. In addition, she is currently racing the UCI World Cup Racing Series. Her next travel adventure will take her to a race in Fort William, Scotland. She is also competing in the US National Downhill Series.

“I just really appreciate her, her determination and fierceness,” Artz's coach Kat Sweet said.

“It's not easy to be a mountain biker, you have to train hard, ride a lot, you have to do your homework.”

During the offseason, she was also inspired to start a UCI World Cup team. After pairing up with another female rider from Idaho, they were able to start their own team called Northwest Gravity Collective. Collectively these young women were able to bring some young men onto the team who might not otherwise have the opportunity to ride in the World Cup for the 2022 race season.

“Don’t be afraid to dream big, you put the hard work and determination, you can do anything” said rider Emma.