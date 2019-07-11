SEATTLE — George Michael's Last Christmas is one of the most iconic songs of the modern holiday era - and it’s also the inspiration behind a new, sparkly holiday rom com.

We asked the cast to weigh in on two holiday questions involving music and movies.

WHEN IS IT OKAY FOR HOLIDAY MUSIC TO START PLAYING ON THE RADIO?

PAUL FEIG (DIRECTOR): “I say the minute Halloween's over, all bets are off. Let it start playing."

EMILIA CLARKE: "In America it's different because you guys have Thanksgiving. So I don't know the etiquette around Thanksgiving. In England, I would be absolutely fine with hearing some Christmas tunes halfway through November. Honestly, that's when everyone starts getting excited about having some time off. You know what I mean? You're like, 'Oh, book the holiday!'"

MICHELLE YEOH: "If I can, if I could, I would have Christmas songs playing all the time. I have it on my playlist. And if it comes on, it doesn't go off."

WHICH ESSENTIAL HOLIDAY FILMS DO YOU WATCH EVERY YEAR?

HENRY GOLDING: "It's got be The Grinch, and Home Alone is one of those ones."

CLARKE: "Love Actually, The Holiday, let me just do that side of things for a second.”

FEIG: "My favorite movie of all time is It's a Wonderful Life. And you've got to watch Die Hard - it's a Christmas movie. I'm sorry, there's a lot of controversy about this.”

YEOH: "I try to discover new ones but then there are the comfort movies. Like White Christmas, Bing Crosby. When you watch them and they sing and dance, it's so graceful and it's just so heartwarming. But I try to discover new ones."

Last Christmas is rated PG-13 and it opens in theaters November 8.