SEATTLE — Want to drink beer from the comfort of your own home and help raise money for hospitality workers in need? Elysian Brewing has you covered.

Thursday through Sunday from 12pm-6pm, Elysian Brewing is now delivering beer right to your door, with no extra delivery charge.

The offer applies to specific areas in Seattle and the Eastside, so check the map below to make sure you're in the area. You can also order food with no additional delivery charge if you live in Capitol Hill.

Elysian Brewing offers free delivery for beer to Seattle and the Eastside, and free food and beer delivery to Capitol Hill!

Elysian Brewing

The best part of this deal, besides the beer?

Five dollars of every case you buy goes to the Seattle Hospitality Emergency Fund, a fund created to support hospitality workers during the COVID 19 pandemic.

You can order cases of beer and menu items on Elysian Brewing's website- and then, it'll arrive curbside!

Elysian Brewing | 1221 E Pike St

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.